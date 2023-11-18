After two rounds of play at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship, Nasa Hataoka is in the lead (-14). Tune in to see the third round unfold from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Tiburon Golf Club

Tiburon Golf Club Location: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards

Par 72/6,556 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

CME Group Tour Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nasa Hataoka 1st -14 63-67 Alison Lee 1st -14 66-64 Minjee Lee 3rd -13 64-67 Amy Yang 3rd -13 68-63 Ruoning Yin 3rd -13 63-68

Want to place a bet on the CME Group Tour Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 7:55 AM ET Andrea Lee (+2/59th) 12:25 PM ET Atthaya Thitikul (-11/6th), Ruoning Yin (-13/3rd) 12:15 PM ET Ayaka Furue (-10/8th), Xiyu Lin (-11/6th) 12:05 PM ET Maria Gabriela Lopez (-8/10th), Patty Tavatanakit (-9/9th) 11:55 AM ET Lilia Vu (-8/10th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-8/10th) 11:45 AM ET Hyo Joo Kim (-8/10th), Nelly Korda (-8/10th) 11:35 AM ET Rose Zhang (-7/16th), Anna Nordqvist (-8/10th) 11:25 AM ET Elizabeth Szokol (-7/16th), Yuna Nishimura (-7/16th) 11:15 AM ET Thidapa Suwannapura (-7/16th), Grace Kim (-7/16th) 11:05 AM ET Yuka Saso (-7/16th), Madelene Sagstrom (-7/16th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.