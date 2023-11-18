Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in De Soto County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeSoto Central High School at South Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: New Albany, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.