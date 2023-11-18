The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) in MWC action on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Lobos are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Fresno, California
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-23.5) 56.5 -2000 +1000
FanDuel Fresno State (-23.5) 56.5 -3000 +1200

Week 12 Odds

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • New Mexico is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lobos have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Fresno State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds

New Mexico
To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

