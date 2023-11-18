The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent appearance, had eight points, four assists and three steals in a 115-110 win over the Nuggets.

In this article we will dive into Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves gave up 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 39 4 3 4 0 1 5 1/25/2023 26 4 5 1 0 0 0

