Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hinds County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Provine High School at Northwest Rankin High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.