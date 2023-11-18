Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Terrapins go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Wolverines. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-19.5) Toss Up (49.5) Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 93.3% chance to win.

The Wolverines have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Michigan is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Wolverines games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Michigan games this season.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Terrapins have a 11.1% chance to win.

So far this year, the Terrapins have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In the Terrapins' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

Maryland games this year have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39.0 7.5 36.7 7.2 42.5 8.0 Maryland 28.9 22.4 33.5 22.5 22.0 22.3

