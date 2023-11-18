Our projection model predicts the Mississippi State Bulldogs will beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+14.5) Over (46.5) Mississippi State 32, Southern Miss 23

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

The Bulldogs have won twice against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

This season, five of the Bulldogs' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Mississippi State games this season has been 49.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Southern Miss is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The average over/under for Southern Miss games this year is 6.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 21.4 28.2 25.7 27.3 15 29.5 Southern Miss 24.1 35.3 23.2 21.8 25 48.8

