Mississippi State vs. Washington State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Mississippi State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tolu Smith: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shakeel Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|61.0
|9th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|35.3
|24th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|4th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
