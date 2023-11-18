How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN2
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
- Mississippi State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 65.7 points per game, which equals what the Cougars allowed.
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 14-3.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 65.0 when playing on the road.
- Mississippi State sunk 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Arizona State
|W 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|UT Martin
|W 87-63
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
