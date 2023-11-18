The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Washington State Cougars (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN2

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
  • Mississippi State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 65.7 points per game, which equals what the Cougars allowed.
  • When Mississippi State totaled more than 65.7 points last season, it went 14-3.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

  • Mississippi State averaged 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (63.9).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, ceding 59.3 points per game, compared to 65.0 when playing on the road.
  • Mississippi State sunk 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Arizona State W 71-56 Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 UT Martin W 87-63 Humphrey Coliseum
11/14/2023 North Alabama W 81-54 Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Washington State - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/24/2023 Nicholls State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

