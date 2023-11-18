Saturday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (2-0) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) squaring off at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 71-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mississippi State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 71, Mississippi State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-0.9)

Washington State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Mississippi State Performance Insights

Mississippi State scored 65.7 points per game last year (321st-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, giving up only 61.0 points per contest (ninth-best).

The Bulldogs allowed 30.2 boards per game last season (116th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by averaging 35.3 rebounds per contest (24th-best).

Mississippi State put up 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 95th in the nation.

With 12.1 turnovers per game, the Bulldogs were 212th in the nation. They forced 13.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 78th in college basketball.

It was a tough season for the Bulldogs in terms of three-pointers, as they amassed just 5.2 made threes per game (15th-worst in college basketball) and made just 26.6% of their attempted threes (-3-worst).

Mississippi State surrendered 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.1% three-point percentage (40th-ranked).

Mississippi State attempted 37.3 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.4% of the shots it attempted (and 78.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.7 threes per contest, which were 34.6% of its shots (and 21.8% of the team's buckets).

