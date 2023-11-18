Ole Miss vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 18
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game at Imperial Arena has the Ole Miss Rebels (2-1) matching up with the Howard Bison (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 victory, heavily favoring Ole Miss.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Rebels earned an 80-63 win against Temple.
Ole Miss vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Ole Miss vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 72, Howard 55
Ole Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Rebels outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game last season with a +405 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allowed 56.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Ole Miss put up fewer points (66.5 per game) than it did overall (68.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels averaged 12.1 more points per game at home (74.6) than on the road (62.5).
- At home, Ole Miss gave up 53.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (58.2).
