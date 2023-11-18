According to our computer projections, the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the UL Monroe Warhawks when the two teams come together at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+37.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Rebels have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

The Rebels have played nine games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Ole Miss games this season.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The Warhawks have gone 4-5-0 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Warhawks' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this year is 8.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rebels vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 36.6 25.8 45.7 23.5 23.0 29.3 UL Monroe 18.4 33.2 21.0 33.7 14.5 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.