The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) visit the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Ole Miss owns the 85th-ranked defense this season (390.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with a tally of 466.2 yards per game. UL Monroe's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 439.2 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 102nd with 335.7 total yards per contest.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Ole Miss UL Monroe 466.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (106th) 390.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.2 (123rd) 181 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141 (89th) 285.2 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.7 (102nd) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,579 yards (257.9 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 96 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 868 rushing yards on 191 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 73 times for 411 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 40 catches for 761 yards (76.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has grabbed 46 passes while averaging 66.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has racked up 43 receptions for 647 yards, an average of 64.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 1,125 yards on 93-of-174 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hunter Smith has carried the ball 73 times for 423 yards, with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 90 carries and totaled 418 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 516 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 397-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 45 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer's 25 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 291 yards.

