When the Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 2:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard will be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 18 points in 15 games (seven goals, 11 assists).

Ryan O'Reilly has eight goals and six assists, equaling 14 points (0.9 per game).

Thomas Novak has posted six goals and six assists for Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 72 saves with a .900% save percentage (34th in league).

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a key offensive option for Chicago, with 13 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and four assists in 14 games.

With nine total points (0.6 per game), including four goals and five assists through 14 contests, Corey Perry is key for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Nick Foligno has eight points, courtesy of two goals (fifth on team) and six assists (first).

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-5-0 this season, collecting 162 saves and permitting 22 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .880 save percentage (56th in the league).

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 2.57 28th 23rd 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 20th 30.4 Shots 26.1 31st 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 14th 20.63% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 16th

