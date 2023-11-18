Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 18?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
O'Reilly stats and insights
- O'Reilly has scored in five of 15 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated five goals and two assists.
- O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|4
|3
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
