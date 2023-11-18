The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as an overwhelming 14-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

On offense, Mississippi State ranks 105th in the FBS with 325.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 56th in total defense (365.4 yards allowed per contest). Southern Miss is compiling 370.7 total yards per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 414.1 total yards per game (107th-ranked).

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -14 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Southern Miss Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Golden Eagles are gaining 474 yards per game (-4-worst in college football) and giving up 407 (101st), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Golden Eagles are scoring 32 points per game (71st in college football) and allowing 28.7 per game (-21-worst).

Southern Miss is 102nd in the country in passing yards during its past three games (228.7 per game), and -92-worst in passing yards conceded (279.3).

The Golden Eagles are gaining 245.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (19th-best in college football), and conceding 127.7 per game (91st).

The Golden Eagles are unbeaten against the spread and 0-3 overall in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Southern Miss has hit the over twice.

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Southern Miss has hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

Southern Miss has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Southern Miss has been at least a +425 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 1,845 yards on 53.2% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has rushed for 970 yards on 196 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 388 yards across 61 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 518 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 catches on 70 targets with five touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 34 passes and compiled 480 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tiaquelin Mims' 54 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 395 yards and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 24 tackles.

Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss' tackle leader, has 49 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Jay Stanley has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 43 tackles and three passes defended.

