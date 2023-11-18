The North Alabama Lions (1-2) take the court against the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored only 0.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (64.7).

Southern Miss went 13-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Lions put up were only 4.9 more points than the Eagles allowed (61.4).

North Alabama had a 13-6 record last season when putting up more than 61.4 points.

