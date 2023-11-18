MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 12 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all three games involving teams from the MEAC.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Morgan State Bears at Howard Bison
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
