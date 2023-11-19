Sunday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (3-1) against the Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Mizzou Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-61 in favor of Missouri, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jackson State vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Columbia, Missouri

Venue: Mizzou Arena

Jackson State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, Jackson State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-22.9)

Missouri (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Jackson State Tigers are being outscored by 19.8 points per game, with a -99 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.4 points per game (324th in college basketball), and allow 84.2 per outing (340th in college basketball).

The 30.6 rebounds per game Jackson State accumulates rank 299th in the country, 7.4 fewer than the 38.0 its opponents grab.

Jackson State makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 30.0% rate (249th in college basketball), compared to the 10.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Jackson State has committed 2.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.4 (329th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (142nd in college basketball).

