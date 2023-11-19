Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) and the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 66-60 based on our computer prediction, with Mississippi State securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM on November 19.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 87-26 win against New Orleans in their last game on Wednesday.

Mississippi State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Belmont 60

Mississippi State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game last season (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball while giving up 59 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball) and had a +397 scoring differential overall.

Mississippi State averaged 5.5 fewer points in SEC play (65.6) than overall (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs put up 76.1 points per game last season, 15.9 more than they averaged away (60.2).

At home, Mississippi State gave up 56.8 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 62.9.

