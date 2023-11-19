Sunday's game between the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) and Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) squaring off at Flagler Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Valley, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 79, Southern Miss 48

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Valley (-30.9)

Utah Valley (-30.9) Computer Predicted Total: 127.8

Southern Miss Performance Insights

Last year, Southern Miss was 127th in the country offensively (73.8 points scored per game) and 63rd defensively (66.1 points conceded).

The Golden Eagles grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.0 boards last year, ranking 90th and 170th, respectively, in the country.

With 14.8 assists per game last season, Southern Miss was 56th in college basketball.

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 219th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, Southern Miss was 128th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.8 last season. It was 61st in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.7%.

Southern Miss attempted 36.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Southern Miss' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.9% were 2-pointers.

