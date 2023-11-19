Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|63rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|37.8
|2nd
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|16.0
|19th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
