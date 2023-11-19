The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) meet the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 77.4 47th 63rd 66.1 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 90th 33.2 Rebounds 37.8 2nd 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 6.5 274th 56th 14.8 Assists 16.0 19th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

