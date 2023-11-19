Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) meet at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats
- Southern Miss went 16-10-0 ATS last season.
- Southern Miss covered the spread less often than Utah Valley last season, recording an ATS record of 16-10-0, compared to the 19-9-0 record of the Wolverines.
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Miss
|73.8
|151.2
|66.1
|134.7
|137.5
|Utah Valley
|77.4
|151.2
|68.6
|134.7
|141.6
Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).
- Southern Miss had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Miss
|16-10-0
|14-12-0
|Utah Valley
|19-9-0
|15-13-0
Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southern Miss
|Utah Valley
|15-0
|Home Record
|14-1
|8-7
|Away Record
|12-5
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|78.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.5
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
