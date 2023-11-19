The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) meet at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss went 16-10-0 ATS last season.

Southern Miss covered the spread less often than Utah Valley last season, recording an ATS record of 16-10-0, compared to the 19-9-0 record of the Wolverines.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 73.8 151.2 66.1 134.7 137.5 Utah Valley 77.4 151.2 68.6 134.7 141.6

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).

Southern Miss had a 12-4 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 16-10-0 14-12-0 Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0

Southern Miss vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Utah Valley 15-0 Home Record 14-1 8-7 Away Record 12-5 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

