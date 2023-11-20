Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in George County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Poplarville High School at George County High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20

11:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forrest High School at George County High School