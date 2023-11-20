Monday's contest between the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) and SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) going head-to-head at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 64-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tigers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Tigers came out on top in their last outing 105-47 against Tougaloo on Wednesday.

Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 64, SE Louisiana 59

Jackson State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +286 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They put up 68.8 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and allowed 59.6 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.

Jackson State scored more in conference action (74.7 points per game) than overall (68.8).

At home, the Tigers scored 75.9 points per game last season, 10.8 more than they averaged away (65.1).

In 2022-23, Jackson State allowed 10.7 fewer points per game at home (53.9) than away (64.6).

