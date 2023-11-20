The SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) battle the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State vs. SE Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 68.8 points per game last year, 13.0 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • When Jackson State allowed fewer than 62.1 points last season, it went 16-0.
  • Last year, the Lions recorded only 2.5 more points per game (62.1) than the Tigers allowed (59.6).
  • SE Louisiana went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • Last season, the Lions had a 32.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.4% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
  • The Tigers' 33.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.4 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 113-39 Williams Assembly Center
11/15/2023 Tougaloo W 105-47 Williams Assembly Center
11/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
11/23/2023 UCF - Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/24/2023 UPR-Mayagüez - Roberto Clemente Coliseum

