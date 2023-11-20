In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Liam Foudy to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Foudy has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

