The Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Leavey Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

  • The Delta Devils shot at a 40.6% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Broncos averaged.
  • Last season, Mississippi Valley State had a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Broncos ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Delta Devils ranked 231st.
  • The Delta Devils scored an average of 61.0 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed.
  • When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State averaged 9.5 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (58.5).
  • The Delta Devils gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
  • Mississippi Valley State made more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Oklahoma L 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 @ UConn L 87-53 XL Center
11/17/2023 @ TCU L 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/20/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/24/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
11/26/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.