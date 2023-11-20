Monday's game at Leavey Center has the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-63 win as our model heavily favors Santa Clara.

According to our computer prediction, Mississippi Valley State is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 26.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 145.5 total.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Line: Santa Clara -26.5

Santa Clara -26.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Santa Clara -5000, Mississippi Valley State +1400

Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 81, Mississippi Valley State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Santa Clara

Pick ATS: Mississippi Valley State (+26.5)



Mississippi Valley State (+26.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

Mississippi Valley State struggled to generate points last season, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 61.0 points per game. It played better defensively, ranking 310th by allowing 74.8 points per contest.

The Delta Devils pulled down 28.5 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State averaged only 10.0 dimes per contest, which ranked seventh-worst in college basketball.

While the Delta Devils ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15.3 (second-worst), they ranked 112th in college basketball with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Delta Devils drained 5.1 treys per game (13th-worst in college basketball), and had a 34.9% three-point percentage (138th-ranked).

Mississippi Valley State ranked 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Mississippi Valley State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 72.4% of the shots it attempted (and 76.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 14.5 treys per contest, which were 27.6% of its shots (and 23.7% of the team's buckets).

