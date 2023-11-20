Ole Miss vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at Imperial Arena has the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory as our model heavily favors Michigan.
The Rebels' last contest on Sunday ended in a 56-47 victory against Arizona.
Ole Miss vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ole Miss vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 69, Ole Miss 58
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.
- Ole Miss has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 49) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 170) on November 15
- 67-54 over Howard (No. 229) on November 18
- 91-44 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 298) on November 6
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 57.9 FG%
- Kirsten Deans: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Marquesha Davis: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Kharyssa Richardson: 8.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels put up 72.8 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.
