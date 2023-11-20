How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Wolverines are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Ole Miss vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 72.8 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 50.3 the Wolverines allow.
- Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.
- Michigan's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Wolverines score 73.3 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 57.6 the Rebels allow.
- Michigan has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
- When Ole Miss allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 4-0.
- This season the Wolverines are shooting 43.6% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Rebels concede.
- The Rebels' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.7 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 57.9 FG%
- Kirsten Deans: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Marquesha Davis: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Kharyssa Richardson: 8.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Temple
|W 80-63
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|W 67-54
|Imperial Arena
|11/19/2023
|Arizona
|W 56-47
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
