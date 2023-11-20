A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) host the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Wolverines are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won three in a row.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 72.8 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 50.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.
  • Michigan's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Wolverines score 73.3 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 57.6 the Rebels allow.
  • Michigan has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 57.6 points.
  • When Ole Miss allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • This season the Wolverines are shooting 43.6% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Rebels concede.
  • The Rebels' 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is 5.7 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 11.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 57.9 FG%
  • Kirsten Deans: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Marquesha Davis: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Kharyssa Richardson: 8.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Temple W 80-63 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 Howard W 67-54 Imperial Arena
11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Michigan - Imperial Arena
11/25/2023 Little Rock - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

