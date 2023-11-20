Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Pearl River County, Mississippi, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poplarville High School at George County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Lucedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumrall High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.