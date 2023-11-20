On Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 117 points per game to rank ninth in the league while allowing 114.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a -46 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 112.1 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 115.6 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

The two teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 8.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Brandon Ingram 25.5 -120 22.5 Zion Williamson 24.5 -125 23.5

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Kings +6600 +2500 -

