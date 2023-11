There are 10 games featuring an SEC team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Bulldogs vs. Columbia Lions 11:00 AM ET, Monday, November 20 - Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN2 Alabama State Hornets at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network + Florida Gators vs. Purdue Boilermakers 4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Carolina Gamecocks 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network+ Auburn Tigers at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network + Texas Southern Tigers at LSU Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network+ Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network + Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 SEC Network +

