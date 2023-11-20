Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Union County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nettleton High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mantachie High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
