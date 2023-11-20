If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Union County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nettleton High School at Myrtle Attendance Center

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20

12:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Myrtle, MS

Myrtle, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mantachie High School at Myrtle Attendance Center