The Alcorn State Braves (1-4) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 46th.
  • The Braves' 68.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 60.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.5 points, Alcorn State is 1-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) too.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State L 100-86 First National Bank Arena
11/16/2023 @ UAB L 80-77 Bartow Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State L 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/21/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

