How to Watch the Alcorn State vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET.
Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Braves scored just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (64.1) than the Privateers allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
- Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.5 points.
- Last year, the Privateers averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Braves allowed (66.4).
- When New Orleans scored more than 66.4 points last season, it went 4-3.
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 77-42
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 79-32
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
