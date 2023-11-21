The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) host the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) after winning four straight home games. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites by 27.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alcorn State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -27.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

Alcorn State's average game total this season has been 151.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alcorn State has covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

Alcorn State (1-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% less often than TCU (2-2-0) this season.

Alcorn State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 11 33.3% 75.3 143 68.4 139 142.4 Alcorn State 8 27.6% 67.7 143 70.6 139 136.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves put up 7.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (60.5).

Alcorn State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 60.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alcorn State vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

Alcorn State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Alcorn State 13-4 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.