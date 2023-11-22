The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) on November 22, 2023, broadcast on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.

Boston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.

The Celtics record only 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Bucks allow (117.7).

Boston is 5-1 when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 43.6% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Milwaukee has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 16th.

The Bucks' 120.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Milwaukee is 10-3.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has been better at home this season, ceding 102.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, making 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bucks put up 118.6 points per game, 4.4 less than away (123). Defensively they concede 116.4 points per game at home, 2.6 less than away (119).

In 2023-24 Milwaukee is conceding 2.6 fewer points per game at home (116.4) than away (119).

The Bucks average 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (23) than on the road (26.1).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Derrick White Questionable Personal

Bucks Injuries