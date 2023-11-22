Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).
- Nyquist has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|18:01
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
