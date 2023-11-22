Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Wednesday when his Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Nyquist has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Nyquist has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Nyquist has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 17 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Nyquist hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 17 Games 3 12 Points 0 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

