The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -11.5 148.5

North Carolina vs Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

The Tar Heels were 9-21-0 against the spread last season.

North Carolina won all eight games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter last year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tar Heels an 88.2% chance to win.

Northern Iowa went 13-16-0 ATS last year.

The Panthers played as an underdog of +525 or more once last season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Iowa has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 10 33.3% 76.2 146.3 70.9 140.8 147.1 Northern Iowa 8 27.6% 70.1 146.3 69.9 140.8 137.3

Additional North Carolina vs Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

When North Carolina scored more than 69.9 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

The Panthers put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels allowed.

When it scored more than 70.9 points last season, Northern Iowa went 6-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 4-5 11-19-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 0-0 18-11-0

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Northern Iowa 12-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

