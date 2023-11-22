The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
  • Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were only 2.7 fewer points than the Owls allowed (70.2).
  • When Ole Miss totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-5.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).
  • At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to when playing on the road (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington W 75-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy W 70-69 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/17/2023 Sam Houston W 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

