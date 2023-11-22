Wednesday's game features the Temple Owls (3-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) clashing at Liacouras Center (on November 22) at 3:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 victory for Temple.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 72, Ole Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-4.0)

Temple (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Last season Ole Miss averaged 67.5 points per game (286th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.1 points per contest (146th-ranked).

The Rebels were 147th in the nation with 32.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 101st with 30.0 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Ole Miss ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.1 per game.

The Rebels ranked 142nd in college basketball with 11.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 212th with 11.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rebels ranked 299th in the nation by making 6.2 three-pointers per contest, but they sported a 30.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 15th-worst in college basketball.

Ole Miss ceded 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.8% three-point percentage (187th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Ole Miss last year, 65.3% of them were two-pointers (75.1% of the team's made baskets) and 34.7% were threes (24.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.