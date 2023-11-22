The Temple Owls (1-0) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Information

Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 67.5 286th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 32.2 147th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 299th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.1 169th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

