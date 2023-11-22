Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Kings on November 22, 2023
The Sacramento Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Domantas Sabonis and others in this game.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
|0.5 (Over: -233)
- The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 1.0 more than his prop total on Wednesday (10.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).
- Jones' assists average -- 2.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
- The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 2.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).
- He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (15.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
