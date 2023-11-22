Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flames on November 22, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Filip Forsberg, Elias Lindholm and others when the Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors (21 total points), having amassed nine goals and 12 assists.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 17 games, with eight goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Lindholm's four goals and nine assists in 18 games for Calgary add up to 13 total points on the season.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jonathan Huberdeau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Jonathan Huberdeau is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with 12 total points (0.7 per game), with four goals and eight assists in 18 games.
Huberdeau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
