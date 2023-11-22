The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -1.5 144.5

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

None of Southern Miss' three games this season have had a combined score higher than this contest's total of 144.5.

Southern Miss has an average point total of 125.2 in its outings this year, 19.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

South Dakota State has put together a 1-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to Southern Miss, who hasn't covered a spread yet this year.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 0 0% 65.2 140.6 60.0 136.6 136.0 South Dakota State 3 100% 75.4 140.6 76.6 136.6 146.8

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles average 65.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 76.6 the Jackrabbits give up.

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 0-3-0 0-2 0-2-0 South Dakota State 1-2-0 1-1 3-0-0

Southern Miss vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits

Southern Miss South Dakota State 2-0 Home Record 1-1 0-1 Away Record 0-1 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-1-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.0 54.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-0-0

