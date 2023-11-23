Our computer model predicts the Ole Miss Rebels will defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday, November 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-10.5) Toss Up (54.5) Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-8-0 this year.

Mississippi State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Bulldogs have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average total in Mississippi State games this year is 5.2 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Rebels are 5-4-1 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has an ATS record of 3-2.

The Rebels have seen four of its 10 games go over the point total.

Ole Miss games average 60 total points per game this season, 5.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 36.5 23.7 44.1 20.6 23 29.3 Mississippi State 23.2 27.5 27.9 26.3 15 29.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.