The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) face a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Ole Miss owns the 65th-ranked defense this season (378.2 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 469.1 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Mississippi State is putting up 23.2 points per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 85th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.5 points surrendered per game).

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Mississippi State Ole Miss 330.9 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (12th) 354.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (63rd) 151.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.1 (45th) 179.5 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (16th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 12 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (55th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 1,419 yards on 59.1% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 109 times for 534 yards (48.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Seth Davis has rushed for 356 yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has totaled 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 620 (56.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 34 passes and compiled 415 receiving yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson's 18 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 221 yards (20.1 ypg).

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has compiled 2,889 yards (262.6 ypg) on 194-of-293 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 347 rushing yards (31.5 ypg) on 103 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 209 times for 933 yards (84.8 per game), scoring 14 times.

This season, Ulysses Bentley IV has carried the ball 82 times for 458 yards (41.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 824 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 72 times and has registered 44 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 50 receptions totaling 755 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Watkins has been the target of 72 passes and hauled in 52 catches for 734 yards, an average of 66.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

